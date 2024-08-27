Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    AFIT's Graduate School of Engineering and Management

    OHIO, UNITED STATES

    09.05.2024

    Video by Jeffery Harris, Dylan Kaericher and Austin Smith

    88th Air Base Wing

    The Air Force Institute of Technology's Graduate School of Engineering and Management located at Wright-Patterson Air Force Base is a nationally-recognized, Carnegie-classified High Research Activity doctoral institution and is the sole degree-granting entity at AFIT. The Graduate School provides graduate degrees and certificates in engineering, applied science, mathematics and management.

    Location: OHIO, US

    Science
    Research
    Education
    Wright-Patt

