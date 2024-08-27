Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    437th APS participates in EXPLODEO 2.0 exercise

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. James Harris 

    Joint Base Charleston

    Airmen assigned to the 437th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0. at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2024. This exercise evaluated Team Charleston’s operational effectiveness and emphasized both wings' vital roles in supporting strategic objectives to address the evolving threat landscape. ( U.S. Air Force video by Ssgt. James E. Harris III)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.04.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 15:37
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935678
    VIRIN: 240904-F-DF736-1001
    Filename: DOD_110543342
    Length: 00:01:28
    Location: CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 437th APS participates in EXPLODEO 2.0 exercise, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Flight line
    Loading
    Joint Base Charleston
    437th
    Explodeo

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download