Airmen assigned to the 437th Aerial Port Squadron load cargo onto a C-17 Globemaster III during exercise EXPLODEO 2.0. at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, Sept. 4, 2024. This exercise evaluated Team Charleston’s operational effectiveness and emphasized both wings' vital roles in supporting strategic objectives to address the evolving threat landscape. ( U.S. Air Force video by Ssgt. James E. Harris III)
|Date Taken:
|09.04.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 15:37
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935678
|VIRIN:
|240904-F-DF736-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110543342
|Length:
|00:01:28
|Location:
|CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 437th APS participates in EXPLODEO 2.0 exercise, by SSgt James Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
