    Go Yankees! 2024

    SOUTHPORT, NORTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    09.04.2024

    Video by Paul Harris 

    Military Surface Deployment and Distribution Command

    Command Sgt. Maj. Blair Pierce, 596th Transportation Brigade, serving at the Millitary Ocean Terminal Sunny Point in North Carolina wants to cheer on the Yankees as they make their playoff run in 2024.

    Location: SOUTHPORT, NORTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Go Yankees! 2024, by Paul Harris, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

