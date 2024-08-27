Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    The Importance of DMHRSI

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Quinton Lyons 

    Walter Reed National Military Medical Center

    Walter Reed Director, Captain Austin and Head, Cost analysis & Program Evaluation (MERPS/DMHRSI) MPA Ian Villafana reminds Walter Reed staff the importance of completing their DMHRSI/Timecards on time, August 29. Completing DMHRSI on time is integral with maintaining the smooth hospital functions.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 09.04.2024 10:31
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 935627
    VIRIN: 240829-D-HU234-1002
    Filename: DOD_110542500
    Length: 00:02:19
    Location: US

    Walter Reed
    DMHRSI

