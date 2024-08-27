U.S. Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron and U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force - Paxton participate in a base defense exercise alongside Kenya Defense Forces at Manda Bay, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2024. The 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conducted the exercise to improve partnerships and bolster readiness to counter transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.04.2024 08:28
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935617
|VIRIN:
|240830-F-TK834-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110542183
|Length:
|00:04:23
|Location:
|KE
|Downloads:
|6
|High-Res. Downloads:
|6
This work, U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response- B-Roll, by SrA Olivia Gibson, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.