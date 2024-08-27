U.S. Military and Kenya Defense Forces strengthen base defense response- B-Roll

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935617" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron and U.S. Soldiers assigned to Task Force - Paxton participate in a base defense exercise alongside Kenya Defense Forces at Manda Bay, Kenya, Aug. 30, 2024. The 475th Expeditionary Air Base Squadron conducted the exercise to improve partnerships and bolster readiness to counter transnational threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Olivia Gibson)