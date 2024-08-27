Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Proptoberfest Formation Flight

    PEORIA, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin 

    182nd Airlift Wing

    B-Roll package of German Air Force A400M and 182d Airlift Wing C-130H in Illinois doing formation flight on Sep. 03, 2024. The German Air Force arrival was in preparation for Exercise Proptoberfest, a joint training exercise between the Illinois Air National Guard's 182d Airlift Wing and the German Air Force which reinforces the NATO alliance, building on the successful collaboration during the Air Defender 23 exercise and emphasizing the strategic importance of partnerships in maintaining global security, consistent with the 2022 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 18:31
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935600
    VIRIN: 240903-Z-CB035-1001
    Filename: DOD_110541550
    Length: 00:00:19
    Location: PEORIA, ILLINOIS, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Proptoberfest Formation Flight, by A1C Noah Hardin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    NATO
    Air National Guard
    Cooperation
    Interoperability
    German Air Force
    Exercise Proptoberfest

