Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Gen. Mike Minihan Mental Health Discussion

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Christopher Bishop 

    Air Mobility Command

    Gen. Mike Minihan, Air Mobility Command commander, discusses Airmen mental health with Maj. Jane Marlow.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 16:55
    Category: Interviews
    Video ID: 935594
    VIRIN: 240816-F-KA958-5872
    Filename: DOD_110541494
    Length: 00:42:33
    Location: SCOTT AIR FORCE BASE, ILLINOIS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Gen. Mike Minihan Mental Health Discussion, by Christopher Bishop, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    No tags found.

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download