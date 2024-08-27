Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    1st Combat Camera incentive flight

    JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.16.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth 

    1st Combat Camera Squadron         

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 1st Combat Camera Squadron participated in an incentive flight on a C-17 Globemaster III at Joint Base Charleston, South Carolina, August 16, 2024. The 437th Airlift Wing hosted the incentive flight to allow base personnel to see their impact on the installation’s flying mission. (U.S. Air Force photo by Staff Sgt. Emily Farnsworth)

    Date Taken: 08.16.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 16:15
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935592
    VIRIN: 240816-F-MJ351-1001
    Filename: DOD_110541460
    Length: 00:00:30
    Location: JB CHARLESTON, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 1st Combat Camera incentive flight, by SSgt Emily Farnsworth, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Charleston
    1CTCS
    incentive flight
    Charleston Air Force Base
    16th AS

