    Seeking help is a sign of strength

    SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate 

    127th Wing

    September is Suicide Awareness and Prevention Month. If you need help please contact the suicide and crisis lifeline by dialing 988. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Senior Airman Nathan Wingate)

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 15:27
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935586
    VIRIN: 240814-Z-YH622-1001
    Filename: DOD_110541369
    Length: 00:00:40
    Location: SELFRIDGE AIR NATIONAL GUARD BASE, MICHIGAN, US

