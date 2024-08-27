Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Bridgechat August '24: who has your six?

    MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley 

    23rd Wing

    Air Combat Commands August Bridgechat is "who has your six?". U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Rudolphi, 23rd Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Harold Davis, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron senior enlisted leader, discuss their views and opinions on the topic at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 26, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 15:41
    Category: Interviews
    Length: 00:05:47
