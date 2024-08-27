Bridgechat August '24: who has your six?

Air Combat Commands August Bridgechat is "who has your six?". U.S. Air Force Col. Ben Rudolphi, 23rd Wing deputy commander, and Chief Master Sgt. Harold Davis, 41st Rescue Generation Squadron senior enlisted leader, discuss their views and opinions on the topic at Moody Air Force Base, Georgia, July 26, 2024. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Iain Stanley)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 15:41
|Category:
|Interviews
|Video ID:
|935584
|VIRIN:
|240903-F-JO760-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110541333
|Length:
|00:05:47
|Location:
|MOODY AIR FORCE BASE, GEORGIA, US
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
