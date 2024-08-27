Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Blue Angels Fly Past the Future USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29)

    PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    09.03.2024

    Courtesy Video

    Commander, Naval Surface Force, U.S. Pacific Fleet

    U.S. Navy Video by Capt. Jeff Baker
    PENSACOLA, Fla. — The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron - The Blue Angels - return to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola September 2 flying in formation by the future USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29). Sailors and officers from McCool are scheduled to participate in a commissioning ceremony Sept. 7 at NAS Pensacola’s Allegheny Pier.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 13:30
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935567
    VIRIN: 240902-N-ZZ999-1002
    PIN: 242901
    Filename: DOD_110541088
    Length: 00:00:17
    Location: PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
    Hometown: NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US

    TAGS

    NAS Pensacola
    US Navy
    LPD 29
    USS Richard M. McCool Jr.

