Blue Angels Fly Past the Future USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29)

U.S. Navy Video by Capt. Jeff Baker
PENSACOLA, Fla. — The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron - The Blue Angels - return to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola September 2 flying in formation by the future USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29). Sailors and officers from McCool are scheduled to participate in a commissioning ceremony Sept. 7 at NAS Pensacola’s Allegheny Pier.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 13:30
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935567
|VIRIN:
|240902-N-ZZ999-1002
|PIN:
|242901
|Filename:
|DOD_110541088
|Length:
|00:00:17
|Location:
|PENSACOLA, FLORIDA, US
|Hometown:
|NORFOLK, VIRGINIA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
