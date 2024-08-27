Blue Angels Fly Past the Future USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935567" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

U.S. Navy Video by Capt. Jeff Baker

PENSACOLA, Fla. — The U.S. Navy Flight Demonstration Squadron - The Blue Angels - return to Naval Air Station (NAS) Pensacola September 2 flying in formation by the future USS Richard M. McCool, Jr. (LPD 29). Sailors and officers from McCool are scheduled to participate in a commissioning ceremony Sept. 7 at NAS Pensacola’s Allegheny Pier.