B-Roll: ROK, BLT 1/5 Marines Conduct Live-Fire Ranges

Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, and U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct live-fire ranges at Segyeh-ri and Suseong-ri, South Korea, Aug. 21-23, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)
|Date Taken:
|08.23.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 13:04
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935564
|VIRIN:
|240823-M-HY848-2001
|Filename:
|DOD_110541043
|Length:
|00:04:42
|Location:
|POHANG, KR
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
