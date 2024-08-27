Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    B-Roll: ROK, BLT 1/5 Marines Conduct Live-Fire Ranges

    POHANG, SOUTH KOREA

    08.23.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle 

    15th Marine Expeditionary Unit

    Republic of Korea Marines assigned to 3rd Battalion, 7th Brigade, 1st ROK Marine Division, and U.S. Marines assigned to Battalion Landing Team 1/5, 15th Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct live-fire ranges at Segyeh-ri and Suseong-ri, South Korea, Aug. 21-23, 2024. Integrated training between the two countries strengthens the ROK-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Lance Cpl. Peyton Kahle)

