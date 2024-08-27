In 2024, the 31st Chemical Brigade retired it's iconic Double D patch. The 107-year old historic icon was known around the world. Although this marks the closing chapter for this symbol, the legacy of service and commitment will continue for the Soldier's of the 31st under a new symbol.
|Date Taken:
|09.03.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 11:40
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935555
|VIRIN:
|240903-Z-AB787-1033
|Filename:
|DOD_110540834
|Length:
|00:04:34
|Location:
|ALABAMA, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, A Legacy Continued, by SSG Jaccob Hearn, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.