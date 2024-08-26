U.S. Airmen assigned to the 77th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons, from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at El Centro Naval Air Station, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024. BE 24-3 is a highly sophisticated training exercise providing a complex large scale and fast paced environment, aiming to simulate the challenging conditions of a real battlefield scenario against advanced threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)
|Date Taken:
|08.14.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 13:47
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935551
|VIRIN:
|240814-F-HO927-9001
|Filename:
|DOD_110540765
|Length:
|00:01:20
|Location:
|EL CENTRO NAVAL AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 77th FS and FGS at Bamboo Eagle 24-3, by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.