Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    77th FS and FGS at Bamboo Eagle 24-3

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    EL CENTRO NAVAL AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, UNITED STATES

    08.14.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur 

    20th Fighter Wing

    U.S. Airmen assigned to the 77th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons, from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at El Centro Naval Air Station, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024. BE 24-3 is a highly sophisticated training exercise providing a complex large scale and fast paced environment, aiming to simulate the challenging conditions of a real battlefield scenario against advanced threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.14.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 13:47
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935551
    VIRIN: 240814-F-HO927-9001
    Filename: DOD_110540765
    Length: 00:01:20
    Location: EL CENTRO NAVAL AIR STATION, CALIFORNIA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 77th FS and FGS at Bamboo Eagle 24-3, by A1C Mariana Tafur, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    F-16
    Air Combat Command
    Shaw AFB
    77th FS
    Bamboo Eagle 24-3
    BEN AFB

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download