77th FS and FGS at Bamboo Eagle 24-3

U.S. Airmen assigned to the 77th Fighter and Fighter Generation Squadrons, from Shaw Air Force Base, S.C., participate in exercise Bamboo Eagle 24-3 at El Centro Naval Air Station, Calif., Aug. 5, 2024. BE 24-3 is a highly sophisticated training exercise providing a complex large scale and fast paced environment, aiming to simulate the challenging conditions of a real battlefield scenario against advanced threats. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Mariana Tafur)