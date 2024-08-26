ROK Marines and U.S. Marines Amphibious Movements

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Republic of Korea Marines with 1st ROK Marine Division conduct a shore to ship movement in Korean assault amphibious vehicles, then U.S. Marines with Reconnaissance Company, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an amphibious insert during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in waters east of the coast of South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing towards combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonne Iwae)