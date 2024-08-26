Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    ROK Marines and U.S. Marines Amphibious Movements

    SOUTH KOREA

    09.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yvonne Iwae 

    III MEF Information Group     

    Republic of Korea Marines with 1st ROK Marine Division conduct a shore to ship movement in Korean assault amphibious vehicles, then U.S. Marines with Reconnaissance Company, Maritime Raid Force, 31st Marine Expeditionary Unit, conduct an amphibious insert during exercise Ssang Yong 24 in waters east of the coast of South Korea, Sept. 1, 2024. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing towards combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Sgt. Yvonne Iwae)

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935530
    VIRIN: 240902-M-NV622-2001
    Filename: DOD_110540319
    Length: 00:02:02
    Location: KR

    15th MEU
    ROKMC
    ssang yong

