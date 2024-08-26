Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Super Garuda Shield 2024 CYBEREX brings multinational cyber experts together to collaborate and learn

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    SURABAYA, INDONESIA

    09.03.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Orlando Corpuz 

    Hawaii Air National Guard Headquarters

    With the growing importance on maintaining and improving cyber defense, for the first time in the history Super Garuda Shield, a cyber exercise (CYBEREX) was conducted. The CYBEREX focussed on the defense of IT and communication networks and brought together a group of multinational service members, all experts in the field of CYBER, to think through and collaborate on solving real world cyber defense issues.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.03.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 05:06
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935524
    VIRIN: 240903-Z-PW099-1002
    Filename: DOD_110540247
    Length: 00:01:57
    Location: SURABAYA, ID

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Super Garuda Shield 2024 CYBEREX brings multinational cyber experts together to collaborate and learn, by SSgt Orlando Corpuz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    partnerships
    CYBEREX
    SuperGarudaShield
    SGS24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download