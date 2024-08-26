Super Garuda Shield 2024 CYBEREX brings multinational cyber experts together to collaborate and learn

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



With the growing importance on maintaining and improving cyber defense, for the first time in the history Super Garuda Shield, a cyber exercise (CYBEREX) was conducted. The CYBEREX focussed on the defense of IT and communication networks and brought together a group of multinational service members, all experts in the field of CYBER, to think through and collaborate on solving real world cyber defense issues.