    Keeping the Mail Moving (Holiday Delivery/Volunteers)

    (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    08.19.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Zachary Foster 

    United States Air Forces Central           

    Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal services flight unload and in-process mail at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Aug. 19, 2024. In the USCENTCOM AOR, all items sent through the United States Postal Service are required to adhere to host nation standards. Pertinent examples include vapes, jewelry, and items deemed immoral by host nation customs. (U.S. Air Force video)

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 09.03.2024 05:55
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935520
    VIRIN: 240819-F-IA158-1004
    Filename: DOD_110540159
    Length: 00:06:43
    Location: (UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    This work, Keeping the Mail Moving (Holiday Delivery/Volunteers), by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    CENTCOM
    Post Office
    379th AEW
    AFCENT
    379th EFSS
    deployed mail

