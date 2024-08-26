Keeping the Mail Moving (Holiday Delivery/Volunteers)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal services flight unload and in-process mail at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Aug. 19, 2024. In the USCENTCOM AOR, all items sent through the United States Postal Service are required to adhere to host nation standards. Pertinent examples include vapes, jewelry, and items deemed immoral by host nation customs. (U.S. Air Force video)