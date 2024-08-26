Airmen assigned to the 379th Expeditionary Force Support Squadron postal services flight unload and in-process mail at an undisclosed location within the U.S. Central Command (USCENTCOM) area of responsibility (AOR), Aug. 19, 2024. In the USCENTCOM AOR, all items sent through the United States Postal Service are required to adhere to host nation standards. Pertinent examples include vapes, jewelry, and items deemed immoral by host nation customs. (U.S. Air Force video)
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 05:55
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935520
|VIRIN:
|240819-F-IA158-1004
|Filename:
|DOD_110540159
|Length:
|00:06:43
|Location:
|(UNDISCLOSED LOCATION)
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Keeping the Mail Moving (Holiday Delivery/Volunteers), by SrA Zachary Foster, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
