QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 19, 2024) – The expeditionary fast transport ship USNS City of Bismarck (T-EPF 9) pulls into Quang Ngai, Vietnam, for a mission stop as part of Pacific Partnership 2024-2 (PP24-2), Aug. 19, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 1st Class Ryan D. McLearnon/Released)
|Date Taken:
|07.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.03.2024 02:22
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935518
|VIRIN:
|240824-N-GC639-4001
|Filename:
|DOD_110540157
|Length:
|00:01:45
|Location:
|LEGAZPI, PH
|Downloads:
|7
|High-Res. Downloads:
|7
