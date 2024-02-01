QUANG NGAI, Vietnam (Aug. 26, 2024) - U.S. Navy service members with the Pacific Partnership medical team, work on basic life support techniques with students at DTT College in Quang Ngai, Vietnam, Aug. 26, 2024. Now in its 20th iteration, the Pacific Partnership series is the largest annual multinational humanitarian assistance and disaster relief preparedness mission conducted in the Indo-Pacific. Pacific Partnership works collaboratively with host and partner nations to enhance regional interoperability and disaster response capabilities, increase security and stability in the region, and foster new and enduring friendships in the Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist Seaman Gavin Arnoldhendershot)
|Date Taken:
|08.26.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2024 21:08
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935510
|VIRIN:
|240826-N-RM312-1285
|Filename:
|DOD_110540059
|Length:
|00:01:08
|Location:
|QUANG NGAI, VN
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, Pacific Partnership 2024-2 Medical Team Facilitates a Basic Life Support Course at DTT College, by SA Gavin Arnoldhendershot, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
