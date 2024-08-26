Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    IMSC Team Tuesday Ep. 5: Logistics Detail (LOGDET)

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    FT. BLISS, TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.15.2024

    Video by Marcelo Joniaux 

    Air Force Installation and Mission Support Center

    In this edition of Team Tuesday, we take a look at the Air Force Security Forces Center Logistics Detail (LOGDET) based at Ft. Bliss, Texas. The LOGDET is a team of expert professionals committed to sustaining, maintaining and deploying capability-based equipment for Security Forces operations around the world. View the video to learn more about this critical readiness mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.15.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024 20:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 935509
    VIRIN: 240815-F-GD062-1001
    Filename: DOD_110539975
    Length: 00:02:04
    Location: FT. BLISS, TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, IMSC Team Tuesday Ep. 5: Logistics Detail (LOGDET), by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    Desert Defender
    AFIMSC
    Air Force Security Forces Center
    AFSFC
    Air Force Installation & Mission Support Center
    Team Tuesday

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download