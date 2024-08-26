IMSC Team Tuesday Ep. 5: Logistics Detail (LOGDET)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935509" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

In this edition of Team Tuesday, we take a look at the Air Force Security Forces Center Logistics Detail (LOGDET) based at Ft. Bliss, Texas. The LOGDET is a team of expert professionals committed to sustaining, maintaining and deploying capability-based equipment for Security Forces operations around the world. View the video to learn more about this critical readiness mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)