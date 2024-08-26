In this edition of Team Tuesday, we take a look at the Air Force Security Forces Center Logistics Detail (LOGDET) based at Ft. Bliss, Texas. The LOGDET is a team of expert professionals committed to sustaining, maintaining and deploying capability-based equipment for Security Forces operations around the world. View the video to learn more about this critical readiness mission. (U.S. Air Force video by Marcelo Joniaux)
|Date Taken:
|08.15.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2024 20:08
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935509
|VIRIN:
|240815-F-GD062-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110539975
|Length:
|00:02:04
|Location:
|FT. BLISS, TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, IMSC Team Tuesday Ep. 5: Logistics Detail (LOGDET), by Marcelo Joniaux, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
