U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, 52D ADA Brigade command sergeant major, eats a M.R.E while answering questions during a site visit Aug. 27 in Ansbach, Germany. In this episode, Robinson explains why he joined the military, his advice to young soldiers, his motto, and his experience as the command sergeant major for U.S. Army's only active duty air defense artillery brigade in Europe (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2024 18:03
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935507
|VIRIN:
|240902-A-JK865-8861
|Filename:
|DOD_110539950
|Length:
|00:03:17
|Location:
|RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Eat a M.R.E with Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.