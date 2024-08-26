Eat a M.R.E with Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, 52D ADA Brigade command sergeant major, eats a M.R.E while answering questions during a site visit Aug. 27 in Ansbach, Germany. In this episode, Robinson explains why he joined the military, his advice to young soldiers, his motto, and his experience as the command sergeant major for U.S. Army's only active duty air defense artillery brigade in Europe (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).