Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Eat a M.R.E with Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    RHEINLAND-PFALZ, GERMANY

    09.02.2024

    Video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid 

    10th Army Air and Missile Defense Command

    U.S. Army Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, 52D ADA Brigade command sergeant major, eats a M.R.E while answering questions during a site visit Aug. 27 in Ansbach, Germany. In this episode, Robinson explains why he joined the military, his advice to young soldiers, his motto, and his experience as the command sergeant major for U.S. Army's only active duty air defense artillery brigade in Europe (U.S. Army video by Sgt. Yesenia Cadavid).

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 09.02.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024 18:03
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935507
    VIRIN: 240902-A-JK865-8861
    Filename: DOD_110539950
    Length: 00:03:17
    Location: RHEINLAND-PFALZ, DE

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Eat a M.R.E with Command Sgt. Maj. Charles Robinson, by SGT Yesenia Cadavid, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    EUCOM
    StrongerTogether
    AirDefense
    target_news_europe
    ShieldofVictory
    LSGE24

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download