    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 Hype Video Day 1

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Video by Spc. Josue Mayorga 

    Exercise News Day

    Day one of the 2024 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition. Today competitors went through the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, shot the M17 pistol, M4 rifle, M249 and M240 machine guns, and threw hand grenades.

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 09.02.2024 19:01
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935506
    VIRIN: 240831-A-GK700-1158
    Filename: DOD_110539936
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 Hype Video Day 1, by SPC Josue Mayorga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    EPFA
    ARBSC24
    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 24
    ARBSC Day One

