Day one of the 2024 U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competition. Today competitors went through the Expert Physical Fitness Assessment, shot the M17 pistol, M4 rifle, M249 and M240 machine guns, and threw hand grenades.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2024 19:01
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935506
|VIRIN:
|240831-A-GK700-1158
|Filename:
|DOD_110539936
|Length:
|00:01:00
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Army Reserve Best Squad Competition 2024 Hype Video Day 1, by SPC Josue Mayorga, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
