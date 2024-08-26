A high-intensity promotional video for the U.S. Army's Combat Arms functional areas, targeting individuals interested in combat arms jobs and adjacent Military Occupational Specialties (MOS), was released on Sept. 9, 2024. The New Jersey Army National Guard's Recruiting and Retention Battalion highlights the diverse career opportunities available to National Guard members. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Spc. Seth Cohen)
|Date Taken:
|09.02.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.02.2024 13:21
|Category:
|Commercials
|Video ID:
|935502
|VIRIN:
|240902-A-AA072-5142
|Filename:
|DOD_110539873
|Length:
|00:01:21
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, National Guard Combat Arms Job Advertisement (For Instagram and Facebook Reels), by SPC Seth Cohen, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.