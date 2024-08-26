Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Super Garuda Shield 2024: Joint trike xercise B-Roll

    INDONESIA

    08.31.2024

    Video by Spc. Devin Davis 

    25th Infantry Division   

    U.S. Army Soldiers partner with members of the Indonesian National Armed Forces for a joint strike exercise during Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Puslatpur 5, Indonesia, Aug. 31, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 2024 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Army video by Spc. Devin Davis)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 22:02
    Length: 00:09:05
