U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitors shoot the M4 assault rifle during the zero and qualifications weapons course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 1, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers come from around the nation to compete in the 2024 (BSC), the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Kenneth Stroud)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|09.01.2024 12:05
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935478
|VIRIN:
|240901-A-JF573-9690
|Filename:
|DOD_110539038
|Length:
|00:02:59
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
Downloads: 2
|2
High-Res. Downloads: 2
|2
This work, Army, by SGT Kenneth Stroud, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
