    Army

    NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.31.2024

    Video by Sgt. Kenneth Stroud 

    Exercise News Day

    U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad competitors shoot the M4 assault rifle during the zero and qualifications weapons course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Sept. 1, 2024. More than 70 Soldiers come from around the nation to compete in the 2024 (BSC), the annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve photo by Sgt. Kenneth Stroud)

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 09.01.2024 12:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935478
    VIRIN: 240901-A-JF573-9690
    Filename: DOD_110539038
    Length: 00:02:59
    Location: NEW JERSEY, US

    Fort Dix

