U.S. Army Reserve Best Squad Competitors (BSC) shoot the M17 Pistol during the Combat Pistol Qualification Course at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, August 31, 2024. Each soldier receives 30 rounds and shoot from the standing, kneeling, and while advancing towards the target. Over 70 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of "Best Warrior" and "Best Squad" among their peers. (U.S. Army video by Cpl. Natalie Kooz)
|Date Taken:
|08.31.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.31.2024 16:45
|Location:
|NEW JERSEY, US
This work, 2024 Army Reserve Best Squad Competition Combat Pistol Qualifaction Course B-roll, by CPL Natalie Kooz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
