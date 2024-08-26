Proptoberfest German Air Force Arrival in Peoria, Illinois

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



B-Roll package of German Air Force arrival at the 182d Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois on Aug. 31, 2024. The German Air Force arrival was in preparation for Exercise Proptoberfest, a joint training exercise between the Illinois Air National Guard's 182d Airlift Wing and the German Air Force which reinforces the NATO alliance, building on the successful collaboration during the Air Defender 23 exercise and emphasizing the strategic importance of partnerships in maintaining global security, consistent with the 2022 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)