Proptoberfest German Air Force Arrival in Peoria, Illinois

B-Roll package of German Air Force arrival at the 182d Airlift Wing in Peoria, Illinois on Aug. 31, 2024. The German Air Force arrival was in preparation for Exercise Proptoberfest, a joint training exercise between the Illinois Air National Guard's 182d Airlift Wing and the German Air Force which reinforces the NATO alliance, building on the successful collaboration during the Air Defender 23 exercise and emphasizing the strategic importance of partnerships in maintaining global security, consistent with the 2022 National Defense Strategy. (U.S. Air National Guard video by Airman 1st Class Noah Hardin)
