Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Day 2 at MHSRS: Mental Health Research

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.26.2024

    Video by Regena Kowitz 

    Defense Health Agency

    Today was day two at the Military Health Research Symposium and there was lots of research goodness going on. Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, the NMFP commander and DHN Pacific Rim director, shares some thoughts on the important work our researchers are doing in the field of mental health.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.26.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 18:08
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 935453
    VIRIN: 240827-D-UJ980-1078
    Filename: DOD_110538547
    Length: 00:01:22
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Day 2 at MHSRS: Mental Health Research, by Regena Kowitz, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    medical research
    MHSRS
    Naval Medical Forces Pacific
    Defense Health Network Pacific Rim
    Rear Adm. Guido Valdes
    MHSRS2024

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download