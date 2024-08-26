Day 2 at MHSRS: Mental Health Research

Today was day two at the Military Health Research Symposium and there was lots of research goodness going on. Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, the NMFP commander and DHN Pacific Rim director, shares some thoughts on the important work our researchers are doing in the field of mental health.
