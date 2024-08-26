Day 2 at MHSRS: Mental Health Research

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935453" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

Today was day two at the Military Health Research Symposium and there was lots of research goodness going on. Rear Adm. Guido Valdes, the NMFP commander and DHN Pacific Rim director, shares some thoughts on the important work our researchers are doing in the field of mental health.