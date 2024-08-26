Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 comes to an end

    JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Video by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites 

    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson   

    Members of the U.S. Air Force and allied forces conduct RED FLAG-Alaska 24-3, integrating various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training into simulated combat scenarios. The Indo-Pacific is a top priority for the United States and the DoD; exercises like RF-A display a commitment to ensuring U.S. forces are capable and ready to face the evolving challenges in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    PACAF
    Alaska
    Red Flag-Alaska
    Joint Base Elmendorf-Richardson
    Red Flag-Alaska 24-3
    Royal Australia Air Force (RAAF)

