Red Flag-Alaska 24-3 comes to an end

Members of the U.S. Air Force and allied forces conduct RED FLAG-Alaska 24-3, integrating various forces into joint, coalition and multilateral training into simulated combat scenarios. The Indo-Pacific is a top priority for the United States and the DoD; exercises like RF-A display a commitment to ensuring U.S. forces are capable and ready to face the evolving challenges in the region. (U.S. Air Force video by Airman 1st Class Hunter Hites)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 15:41
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935447
|VIRIN:
|240830-F-DL909-1002
|Filename:
|DOD_110538450
|Length:
|00:01:09
|Location:
|JOINT BASE ELMENDORF-RICHARDSON, ALASKA, US
|Downloads:
|3
|High-Res. Downloads:
|3
