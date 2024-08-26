Army Reserve Soldiers from multiple commands arrive at Philadelphia International Airport, and are transported by cadre via to in process at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 29, 2023. 71 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Britton Spencer)
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 16:51
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935443
|VIRIN:
|240829-A-NC804-7410
|Filename:
|DOD_110538332
|Length:
|00:01:52
|Location:
|JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, 2024 Best Squad Competition In Processing, by SPC Britton Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.