    2024 Best Squad Competition In Processing

    JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Spc. Britton Spencer 

    Exercise News Day

    Army Reserve Soldiers from multiple commands arrive at Philadelphia International Airport, and are transported by cadre via to in process at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, New Jersey, Aug. 29, 2023. 71 Soldiers from around the nation compete in the 2024 BSC, an annual competition that brings together the best Soldiers and squads from across the U.S. Army Reserve to earn the title of “Best Warrior” and “Best Squad” among their peers. (U.S. Army Reserve video by Spc. Britton Spencer)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 16:51
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935443
    VIRIN: 240829-A-NC804-7410
    Filename: DOD_110538332
    Length: 00:01:52
    Location: JOINT BASE MCGUIRE-DIX-LAKEHURST, NEW JERSEY, US

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, 2024 Best Squad Competition In Processing, by SPC Britton Spencer, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    Army Reserve
    Competition
    Drill sergeants
    In processing
    Army Reserve Best Squad Competition
    24ARBSC

