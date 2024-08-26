BACH Participates in Post-Wide Exercise

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Blanchfield Army Community Hospital participated in Fort Campbell's Mass Casualty Exercise on Aug. 28, a critical training opportunity for our team. This exercise allows BACH personnel to hone their skills, ensuring they are prepared to respond swiftly and effectively in real-life emergencies. The training we gain today directly impacts our ability to save lives tomorrow.



Hear from our personnel about the experience these simulations provide.