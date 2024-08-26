Blanchfield Army Community Hospital participated in Fort Campbell's Mass Casualty Exercise on Aug. 28, a critical training opportunity for our team. This exercise allows BACH personnel to hone their skills, ensuring they are prepared to respond swiftly and effectively in real-life emergencies. The training we gain today directly impacts our ability to save lives tomorrow.
Hear from our personnel about the experience these simulations provide.
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 11:42
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935423
|VIRIN:
|240830-D-DQ133-8009
|Filename:
|DOD_110538078
|Length:
|00:01:19
|Location:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|CLARKSVILLE, TENNESSEE, US
|Hometown:
|FORT CAMPBELL, KENTUCKY, US
|Hometown:
|HOPKINSVILLE, KENTUCKY, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, BACH Participates in Post-Wide Exercise, by Fred Holly, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.