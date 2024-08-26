Ukraine - voices from the frontline (IT)

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Synopsis

At the 2024 NATO Summit in Washington D.C. in July, Allies renewed their commitment to support Ukraine in the long-term, to help the country defend itself today and deter Russian aggression in the future.



Russia’s war of aggression against Ukraine continues to devastate the country and cost human lives. In this video, members of the Ukrainian Armed Forces, many of them volunteers, talk from the frontline about what the conditions are like and about why it is so important that Ukraine prevails.



At the Summit, NATO Allies agreed to establish the NATO Security Assistance and Training for Ukraine (NSATU) to coordinate the provision of military equipment and training for Ukraine by NATO Allies and partners. They also announced a pledge of long-term security assistance for Ukraine for the provision of military equipment, assistance and training to support Ukraine in building a force capable of defeating Russian aggression, with a minimum baseline of 40 billion euros within the next year. They also took forward the establishment of the NATO-Ukraine Joint Analysis, Training and Education Centre in Poland and welcomed the appointment of a NATO Senior Representative in Ukraine.

Transcript

— TEXT ON SCREEN —



RUSSIA’S WAR OF AGGRESSION

AGAINST UKRAINE







CONTINUES TO

DEVASTATE A PEACEFUL COUNTRY



DESTROYING HOMES AND LIVES









THE FOLLOWING ACCOUNTS

ARE FROM UKRAINIANS

SERVING ON THE FRONTLINE







—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Anton, Armed Forces of Ukraine



“The war, it’s a lot of tears, a lot of pain, a lot of deaths, a lot of destroyed cities, destroyed people’s lives. It’s terrible, just terrible.”





—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Maria, Armed Forces of Ukraine



“There is nowhere safe. While we are here on the frontline, our families in cities hundreds of kilometres away, suffer from air attacks with drones and missiles.”









—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Oleksandr, Armed Forces of Ukraine



“Sometimes you can hear from people that Russian Army, they’re using old methods, they’re using old technologies, they’re using old weapons. But sitting in the trench, it doesn’t matter. It still can kill you.”





—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Yana, Armed Forces of Ukraine



“I was just a teacher, just a lecturer from the higher education institution. I’d never imagined myself on the frontline and in the ranks of the Armed Forces of Ukraine.”







— TEXT ON SCREEN —



AT THE NATO SUMMIT

IN WASHINGTON, D.C.



ALLIES RENEWED

THEIR COMMITMENT



TO HELPING UKRAINE

DEFEND ITS HOMELAND

AND ITS FREEDOM



AND DETER RUSSIAN AGGRESSION IN THE FUTURE









—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General



“NATO will coordinate the training of the Ukrainian forces at facilities in Allied countries and provide support for the long-term development of Ukraine’s forces. Allies have also agreed a major financial pledge to Ukraine with a minimum baseline of €40 billion within the next year.”





— TEXT ON SCREEN —



ALLIES ALSO

REINFORCED



UKRAINE’S PATH

TO NATO MEMBERSHIP







—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Jens Stoltenberg, NATO Secretary General



“We send a strong message of unity and resolve to Moscow, that violence and intimidation do not pay and that Ukraine can count on NATO, now and for the long haul.”







—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Yana, Armed Forces of Ukraine



“I just want to live in a society where human values are really valuable and they are protected.”











—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Maria, Armed Forces of Ukraine

“If we don’t win this war, many other countries in the world will be impacted. Russia will never stop.”





—SOUNDBITE IN ENGLISH—

Anton, Armed Forces of Ukraine

“We are all here fighting for this, for our freedom, for democracy, for our country.”





TEXT - This video contains Thomson Reuters copyrighted library material licensed by NATO which cannot be used as part of a new production without consent of the copyright holder. Please contact Thomson Reuters to clear this material.



END

Music

Investigation by Balmforth and Breadley

Echoes in Shallow Water by Price

The Last Flags by Bertoglio

Usage rights

