Members of the 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard conduct rappel training at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, Aug. 17, 2024. (Oklahoma National Guard Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert)
|Date Taken:
|08.17.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 09:32
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935416
|VIRIN:
|240817-Z-DX255-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110537905
|Length:
|00:00:49
|Location:
|CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US
|Downloads:
|5
|High-Res. Downloads:
|5
This work, Oklahoma Guardsmen on rappel, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
