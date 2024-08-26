Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Oklahoma Guardsmen on rappel

    CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, UNITED STATES

    08.17.2024

    Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert 

    Oklahoma National Guard

    Members of the 1st Battalion, 279th Infantry Regiment, 45th Infantry Brigade Combat Team, Oklahoma Army National Guard conduct rappel training at Camp Gruber Training Center, Oklahoma, Aug. 17, 2024. (Oklahoma National Guard Video by Sgt. Haden Tolbert)

    Date Taken: 08.17.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 09:32
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935416
    VIRIN: 240817-Z-DX255-1001
    Filename: DOD_110537905
    Length: 00:00:49
    Location: CAMP GRUBER, OKLAHOMA, US

    This work, Oklahoma Guardsmen on rappel, by SGT Haden Tolbert, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    National Guard
    Oklahoma National Guard
    OKGuard
    279rappel24

