MCAS Beaufort protects Gregorie Neck land

U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mark Bortnem, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, speaks about the closing of an easement to protect the 4,409-acre Gregorie Neck tract, Jasper County, South Carolina, August 15, 2024. The easement provides ecological benefits and maintains MCAS Beaufort’s air space for F/A-18 Hornet and F-35B Lightning II operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)
|Date Taken:
|08.30.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.30.2024 08:59
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935414
|VIRIN:
|240830-M-QX760-2734
|Filename:
|DOD_110537849
|Length:
|00:01:47
|Location:
|BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
