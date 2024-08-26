Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    MCAS Beaufort protects Gregorie Neck land

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, UNITED STATES

    08.30.2024

    Video by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin 

    Marine Corps Air Station Beaufort

    U.S. Marine Corps Col. Mark Bortnem, commanding officer, Marine Corps Air Station (MCAS) Beaufort, speaks about the closing of an easement to protect the 4,409-acre Gregorie Neck tract, Jasper County, South Carolina, August 15, 2024. The easement provides ecological benefits and maintains MCAS Beaufort’s air space for F/A-18 Hornet and F-35B Lightning II operations. (U.S. Marine Corps photo by Lance Cpl. Kyle Baskin)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.30.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 08:59
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935414
    VIRIN: 240830-M-QX760-2734
    Filename: DOD_110537849
    Length: 00:01:47
    Location: BEAUFORT, SOUTH CAROLINA, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MCAS Beaufort protects Gregorie Neck land, by LCpl Kyle Baskin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    MCAS Beaufort
    Gregorie Neck

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download