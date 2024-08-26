Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Recruiting Station San Diego Recruiters Visit Palau, Assisted by Koa Moana 24

    PALAU

    08.31.2024

    Video by Cpl. Daniel Childs 

    1st Marine Logistics Group

    U.S. Marine Corps recruiters with Recruiting Station San Diego, 12th Marine Corps District Headquarters, visited Palau for the first time in several years to discuss Marine Corps opportunities with the local community as part of exercise Koa Moana 24, Aug. 20 – Aug. 25, 2024. In this video, Maj. Shannon Gross, commanding officer of Recruiting Station San Diego, discusses plans to expand recruiting efforts to the Pacific Islands of the Second Island Chain, with support from the Marines of Koa Moana 24. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Childs)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.31.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 06:40
