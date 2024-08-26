Recruiting Station San Diego Recruiters Visit Palau, Assisted by Koa Moana 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marine Corps recruiters with Recruiting Station San Diego, 12th Marine Corps District Headquarters, visited Palau for the first time in several years to discuss Marine Corps opportunities with the local community as part of exercise Koa Moana 24, Aug. 20 – Aug. 25, 2024. In this video, Maj. Shannon Gross, commanding officer of Recruiting Station San Diego, discusses plans to expand recruiting efforts to the Pacific Islands of the Second Island Chain, with support from the Marines of Koa Moana 24. During Koa Moana’s deployment throughout the Indo-Pacific region, U.S. Marines and Sailors from I Marine Expeditionary Force work to strengthen alliances and partnerships with development of interoperable capabilities, combined operations, theater security cooperation, and capacity-building efforts. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Daniel Childs)