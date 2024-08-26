Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    German-American Partnership Week in GTA

    GRAFENWOEHR, BAYERN, GERMANY

    08.23.2024

    Video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin Spence 

    7th Army Training Command

    Bundeswehr soldiers from the Unteroffizierschule Des Heeres (USH) in Delitzsch, Germany, participate in the Basic Leadership Course training during German-American Partnership Week at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (7th Army NCOA) in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 19-23, 2024. The German soldiers collaborated with their American counterparts to deepen their understanding of cohesive team building and conflict management. German-American Partnership Week allows the German students to improve English language skills and become familiar with the customs of U.S. Soldiers at Grafenwoehr by learning the history of the base, practicing the Army Combat Fitness Test, qualifying on the M4 Carbine, and more, while also allowing U.S. Soldiers of various units to build stronger relationships with their German allies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence)

    Date Taken: 08.23.2024
    Date Posted: 08.30.2024 10:24
