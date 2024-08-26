German-American Partnership Week in GTA

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Bundeswehr soldiers from the Unteroffizierschule Des Heeres (USH) in Delitzsch, Germany, participate in the Basic Leadership Course training during German-American Partnership Week at the 7th Army Noncommissioned Officer Academy (7th Army NCOA) in Grafenwoehr, Germany, Aug. 19-23, 2024. The German soldiers collaborated with their American counterparts to deepen their understanding of cohesive team building and conflict management. German-American Partnership Week allows the German students to improve English language skills and become familiar with the customs of U.S. Soldiers at Grafenwoehr by learning the history of the base, practicing the Army Combat Fitness Test, qualifying on the M4 Carbine, and more, while also allowing U.S. Soldiers of various units to build stronger relationships with their German allies. (U.S. Army video by Sgt. 1st Class Kevin A. D. Spence)