10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition - Interviews

The Georgia National Guard Small Arms Readiness and Training Section hosts the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition Aug. 26 – 29, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment.



(0:00 - 3:13) - Sgt. 1st Class Robert Skinner, Marksmanship Instructor, Georgia National Guard Small Arms Readiness and Training Section



(3:13 - 4:46) - Master Sgt. Chambliss Storey, Combat Team Leader, Georgia National Guard Small Arms Readiness and Training Section



(4:46 - 8:03) - Andrew Sullens, Veteran, Georgia Army National Guard [Competiton named after him]



(8:03 - 10:45) - Sgt. 1st Class Joshua Maniaci, Senior Enlisted Leader, Bravo Company, 1st Battalion, 54th Security Force Assistance Brigade, Georgia Army National Guard



(10:45 - 12:47) - Sgt. Jameson Little, Flight Engineer, Headquarters, 78th Aviation Troop Command, Georgia Army National Guard