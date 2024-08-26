10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition - Day 4

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935398" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

The Georgia National Guard Small Arms Readiness and Training Section hosts the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition Aug. 25 – 29, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The final day of the competition had Georgia Army National Guardsmen and Georgia State Defense Force soldiers conduct a stress shoot and the awards ceremony. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)