10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition - Day 4

The Georgia National Guard Small Arms Readiness and Training Section hosts the 10th Andrew Sullens State Marksmanship Competition Aug. 25 – 29, 2024, at Fort Stewart, Georgia. The final day of the competition had Georgia Army National Guardsmen and Georgia State Defense Force soldiers conduct a stress shoot and the awards ceremony. The competition promotes marksmanship skills, lethal readiness, and training camaraderie, and offers servicemembers an opportunity to test their marksmanship skills and weapon systems in a highly competitive and battle-focused environment. (U.S. Army National Guard video by Sgt. 1st Class James Braswell)
