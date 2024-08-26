B-Roll: MRF-D 24.3 U.S. Marines perform maintenance, refueling on MV-22B Ospreys in preparation for Super Garuda Shield 24

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



U.S. Marines with Marine Medium Tiltrotor Squadron 268 (Reinforced), Marine Rotational Force – Darwin 24.3, perform maintenance on an MV-22B Osprey in preparation for Super Garuda Shield 2024 at Juanda International Airport, East Java, Indonesia, Aug. 24, 2024. Super Garuda Shield is an annual exercise that has significantly grown in scope and size since 2009. Super Garuda Shield 24 is the third consecutive time this exercise has grown into a combined and joint event, focused on commitment to partnership and a free and open Indo-Pacific. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Cpl. Migel A. Reynosa)