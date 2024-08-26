Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    MG William Dyer extends heartfelt gratitude to the civilian employers who have supported 108th Training Command Soldiers.

    UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Maj. Jacqwayne Griffin 

    108th Training Command- Initial Entry Training

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 20:34
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935384
    VIRIN: 240829-A-MG730-9761
    Filename: DOD_110537319
    Length: 00:04:45
    Location: US

    Downloads: 0
    High-Res. Downloads: 0

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, MG William Dyer extends heartfelt gratitude to the civilian employers who have supported 108th Training Command Soldiers., by MAJ Jacqwayne Griffin, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    TAGS

    esgr
    108th Training Command
    Fort William Henry Harrison
    USAR Drill Sergeant
    MG Dyer

