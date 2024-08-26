Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Coast Guard, Navy rescue woman, child, pets from sailboat beset by weather 925 miles off Honolulu

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    HONOLULU, HAWAII, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Kevin Cooper 

    U.S. Coast Guard District 14 Hawaii Pacific

    USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after rescuing a woman, child, cat and tortoise from their sailing vessel 925 miles off Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2024. Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received an emergency position indicating radio beacon alert from a French-flagged sailboat beset by weather and requested the assistance of the William P. Lawrence crew to conduct the rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Kevin Cooper)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 19:05
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935382
    VIRIN: 240828-G-FH029-3001
    Filename: DOD_110537255
    Length: 00:00:22
    Location: HONOLULU, HAWAII, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 2
    High-Res. Downloads: 2

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    pearl harbor
    uscg
    ship
    navy
    missile destroyer
    william p. lawrence

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download