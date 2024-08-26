Coast Guard, Navy rescue woman, child, pets from sailboat beset by weather 925 miles off Honolulu

USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after rescuing a woman, child, cat and tortoise from their sailing vessel 925 miles off Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2024. Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received an emergency position indicating radio beacon alert from a French-flagged sailboat beset by weather and requested the assistance of the William P. Lawrence crew to conduct the rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Kevin Cooper)
