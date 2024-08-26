Coast Guard, Navy rescue woman, child, pets from sailboat beset by weather 925 miles off Honolulu

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document. .videoWrapper { position: relative; padding-bottom: 56.25%; padding-top: 25px; height: 0; } .videoWrapper iframe { position: absolute; top: 0; left: 0; width: 100%; height: 100%; } <div class="videoWrapper"><iframe src="https://www.dvidshub.net/video/embed/935382" width="800" height="450" frameborder="0" allowtransparency allowfullscreen></iframe></div> show more

USS William P. Lawrence (DDG 110), an Arleigh Burke-class guided-missile destroyer, returns to Joint Base Pearl Harbor-Hickam after rescuing a woman, child, cat and tortoise from their sailing vessel 925 miles off Honolulu, Hawaii, Aug. 29, 2024. Joint Rescue Coordination Center Honolulu watchstanders received an emergency position indicating radio beacon alert from a French-flagged sailboat beset by weather and requested the assistance of the William P. Lawrence crew to conduct the rescue. (U.S. Coast Guard video by Kevin Cooper)