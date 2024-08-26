The dynamic duo of Col. (Dr.) Elizabeth Markelz and Lt. Col. (Dr.) Alice Barsoumian is back to discuss seasonal immunizations such as influenza, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). They discuss flu vaccine availability and preventive measures for protecting yourself and your loved ones.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 17:01
|Category:
|Series
|Video ID:
|935373
|VIRIN:
|240829-D-HZ730-1269
|Filename:
|DOD_110537112
|Length:
|00:07:25
|Location:
|TEXAS, US
|Downloads:
|1
|High-Res. Downloads:
|1
This work, Friday Facts: Seasonal Immunizations and Preventive Measures, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
