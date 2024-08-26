Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

(e.g. yourname@email.com)

Forgot Password?

    Defense Visual Information Distribution Service Logo

    Friday Facts: Seasonal Immunizations and Preventive Measures

    Advanced Embed Example

    Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.

    Then add the mark-up below to the body block of the same document.

    TEXAS, UNITED STATES

    08.29.2024

    Video by Jason W. Edwards 

    Brooke Army Medical Center Public Affairs   

    The dynamic duo of Col. (Dr.) Elizabeth Markelz and Lt. Col. (Dr.) Alice Barsoumian is back to discuss seasonal immunizations such as influenza, COVID-19, and Respiratory Syncytial Virus (RSV). They discuss flu vaccine availability and preventive measures for protecting yourself and your loved ones.

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 17:01
    Category: Series
    Video ID: 935373
    VIRIN: 240829-D-HZ730-1269
    Filename: DOD_110537112
    Length: 00:07:25
    Location: TEXAS, US

    Video Analytics

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Friday Facts: Seasonal Immunizations and Preventive Measures, by Jason W. Edwards, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    MORE LIKE THIS

    CONTROLLED VOCABULARY KEYWORDS

    No keywords found.

    TAGS

    flu season
    vaccines
    Military Health
    Brooke Army Medical Center

    OPTIONS

  •   Register/Login to Download