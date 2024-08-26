Exercise Mosaic Lightning Medical Roll

Members from the 355th Medical Group enact quarantine procedures during a simulated anthrax outbreak at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 27, 2024. Performing military exercises tests the reaction and response time of military members, allowing the team to learn and grow together. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)
|08.21.2024
|08.29.2024 15:03
|B-Roll
|935360
|240821-F-NC038-8077
|DOD_110536826
|00:01:40
|DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US
|1
|1
