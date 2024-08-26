Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Exercise Mosaic Lightning Medical Roll

    DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, UNITED STATES

    08.21.2024

    Video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito 

    355th Wing

    Members from the 355th Medical Group enact quarantine procedures during a simulated anthrax outbreak at Davis-Monthan Air Force Base, Arizona, Aug. 27, 2024. Performing military exercises tests the reaction and response time of military members, allowing the team to learn and grow together. (U.S. Air Force video by Senior Airman Andrew Garavito)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.21.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 15:03
    Category: B-Roll
    Video ID: 935360
    VIRIN: 240821-F-NC038-8077
    Filename: DOD_110536826
    Length: 00:01:40
    Location: DAVIS-MONTHAN AIR FORCE BASE, ARIZONA, US

    Downloads: 1
    High-Res. Downloads: 1

    PUBLIC DOMAIN  

    This work, Exercise Mosaic Lightning Medical Roll, by SrA Andrew Garavito, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    Mosaic Lightning

