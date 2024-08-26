Soldiers with the 334th Brigade Engineer Battalion complete multiple live demolition ranges, detonating various charges and completing training drills like door breaching and obstacle removal at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, on August 19th and 20th, 2024 (Minnesota National Guard Video by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).
|Date Taken:
|08.19.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 12:37
|Category:
|Video Productions
|Video ID:
|935345
|VIRIN:
|240819-A-AR912-1439
|Filename:
|DOD_110536414
|Length:
|00:00:48
|Location:
|LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, 334th BEB Conducts Live Demolition Range at Camp Ripley, by SSG Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.