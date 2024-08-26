Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    334th BEB Conducts Live Demolition Range at Camp Ripley

    LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, UNITED STATES

    08.19.2024

    Video by Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks 

    Camp Ripley Training Center

    Soldiers with the 334th Brigade Engineer Battalion complete multiple live demolition ranges, detonating various charges and completing training drills like door breaching and obstacle removal at Camp Ripley Training Center near Little Falls, Minnesota, on August 19th and 20th, 2024 (Minnesota National Guard Video by Army Staff Sgt. Jorden Newbanks).

    Date Taken: 08.19.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 12:37
    Category: Video Productions
    Video ID: 935345
    VIRIN: 240819-A-AR912-1439
    Filename: DOD_110536414
    Length: 00:00:48
    Location: LITTLE FALLS, MINNESOTA, US

    This work, 334th BEB Conducts Live Demolition Range at Camp Ripley, by SSG Jorden Newbanks, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.

    engineers
    explosives
    demolition
    Minnesota national guard
    obstacle removal

