U.S. Airmen of Wright-Patterson Air Force Base are recognized during the Dayton Dragons American Celebration Night at Day Air Credit Union Ballpark, Aug. 24, 2024, in Dayton, Ohio. As part of the evening, Wright-Patt Airmen presented the colors, sung the national anthem and threw out the ceremonial first pitch, as part of the pregame ceremonies. (U.S. Air Force Video by Cliff Thoroughman & Austin Smith)