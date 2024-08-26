2024 Wright-Patterson AFB Restoration Advisory Board Meeting

The Environmental Restoration Team invited the local public to participate in the annual Restoration Advisory Board meeting, Wright-Patterson Air Force Base, Ohio, Aug 21 2024. The ERT prepared a presentation with updates to current environmental restoration projects including soil and groundwater investigations and remediation activities. (U.S. Air Force video by 88th Air Base Wing Public Affairs)
|08.21.2024
|08.29.2024 12:22
|Briefings
|935328
|240821-F-SX629-1001
|DOD_110536141
|01:06:26
|FAIRBORN, OHIO, US
|0
|0
