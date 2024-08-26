Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NHRC's Meg Robinson Shares Poster at MHSRS 2024

    KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, UNITED STATES

    08.28.2024

    Video by Amanda Wagner 

    Naval Health Research Center

    KISSIMMEE, FL (August 28, 2024) Data Scientist, Meg Robinson from Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)'s Epidemiology Data and Management System department presents a poster titled "Assessment of Push-ups as a Functional Outcome After Acute Scaphoid Fracture Fixation in a Military Population" at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) 2024. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy video by Amanda Wagner/released)

    VIDEO INFO

    Date Taken: 08.28.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 10:14
    Category: Package
    Video ID: 935327
    VIRIN: 240828-O-MS318-4040
    Filename: DOD_110536133
    Length: 00:01:04
    Location: KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US

    Navy, navy medicine, MHSRS

