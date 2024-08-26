NHRC's Meg Robinson Shares Poster at MHSRS 2024

KISSIMMEE, FL (August 28, 2024) Data Scientist, Meg Robinson from Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)'s Epidemiology Data and Management System department presents a poster titled "Assessment of Push-ups as a Functional Outcome After Acute Scaphoid Fracture Fixation in a Military Population" at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) 2024. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy video by Amanda Wagner/released)
|08.28.2024
|08.29.2024 10:14
|Package
|935327
|240828-O-MS318-4040
|DOD_110536133
|00:01:04
|KISSIMMEE, FLORIDA, US
|1
|1
