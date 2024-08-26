NHRC's Meg Robinson Shares Poster at MHSRS 2024

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



KISSIMMEE, FL (August 28, 2024) Data Scientist, Meg Robinson from Naval Health Research Center (NHRC)'s Epidemiology Data and Management System department presents a poster titled "Assessment of Push-ups as a Functional Outcome After Acute Scaphoid Fracture Fixation in a Military Population" at the Military Health System Research Symposium (MHSRS) 2024. NHRC supports military mission readiness with research and development that delivers high-value, high-impact solutions to the health and readiness challenges our military population faces on the battlefield, at sea, on foreign shores and at home. (U.S. Navy video by Amanda Wagner/released)