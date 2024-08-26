Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    NAVSTA Rota Speeding in School Zones Awareness Video

    ROTA, SPAIN

    08.29.2024

    Video by Petty Officer 2nd Class Drace Wilson 

    Naval Station Rota, Spain

    NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 29, 2024) Capt. Teague Suarez, commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, speaks about children and teenagers returning to school and asks drivers to be mindful of the speed limit when driving near the school grounds, Aug. 29, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)

    Date Taken: 08.29.2024
    Date Posted: 08.29.2024 09:05
    Length: 00:01:00
    Location: ROTA, ES

    School
    NAVSTA Rota
    Speeding
    DGF

