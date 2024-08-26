NAVSTA Rota Speeding in School Zones Awareness Video

NAVAL STATION ROTA, Spain (Aug. 29, 2024) Capt. Teague Suarez, commanding officer of Naval Station (NAVSTA) Rota, Spain, speaks about children and teenagers returning to school and asks drivers to be mindful of the speed limit when driving near the school grounds, Aug. 29, 2024. As the "Gateway to the Mediterranean,” NAVSTA Rota provides U.S., NATO and allied forces a strategic hub for operations in Europe, Africa and the Middle East. NAVSTA Rota is a force multiplier, capable of promptly deploying and supporting combat-ready forces through land, air and sea, enabling warfighters and their families, sustaining the fleet and fostering the U.S. and Spanish partnership. (U.S. Navy video by Mass Communication Specialist 2nd Class Drace Wilson)
