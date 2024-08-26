Combined JTAC Close Air Support

video size: 800x450 730x576 1024x576 1280x720 1920x1080 custom size x Advanced Embed Example Add the following CSS to the header block of your HTML document.



Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Joint Terminal Attack Controller personnel direct military aircraft at Pilsung Range, South Korea, Aug 28, 2024. As a part of exercise Ssang Yong 24, JTAC controllers engaged in close air support and offensive air operations to enhance interoperability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Trevor BishopWilliams)