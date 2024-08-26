Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Joint Terminal Attack Controller personnel direct military aircraft at Pilsung Range, South Korea, Aug 28, 2024. As a part of exercise Ssang Yong 24, JTAC controllers engaged in close air support and offensive air operations to enhance interoperability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Trevor BishopWilliams)
|Date Taken:
|08.28.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 05:45
|Category:
|B-Roll
|Video ID:
|935295
|VIRIN:
|240829-M-QJ950-1001
|Filename:
|DOD_110535608
|Length:
|00:01:50
|Location:
|KR
|Downloads:
|2
|High-Res. Downloads:
|2
This work, Combined JTAC Close Air Support, by PFC Trevor BishopWilliams, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
