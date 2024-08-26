Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    Combined JTAC Close Air Support

    SOUTH KOREA

    08.28.2024

    Video by Pfc. Trevor BishopWilliams 

    III MEF Information Group     

    Republic of Korea and U.S. Marine Joint Terminal Attack Controller personnel direct military aircraft at Pilsung Range, South Korea, Aug 28, 2024. As a part of exercise Ssang Yong 24, JTAC controllers engaged in close air support and offensive air operations to enhance interoperability and security throughout the Indo-Pacific region. Exercise SY24 strengthens the Republic of Korea-U.S. Alliance through bilateral, joint training, contributing toward combined amphibious capability in defense of the Korean Peninsula. (U.S. Marine Corps video by Pfc. Trevor BishopWilliams)

    TAGS

    USMC
    JTAC
    ROK
    ssang yong

