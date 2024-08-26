The U.S. Army Japan Band inactivated in August after nearly 70 years of bringing music to audiences throughout Japan. The unit may be no more, but its Soldiers wanted to do something to ensure the gift of music endures through generations of young musicians in the local community.
|Date Taken:
|08.29.2024
|Date Posted:
|08.29.2024 00:59
|Category:
|Package
|Video ID:
|935288
|VIRIN:
|240829-A-MS361-3208
|Filename:
|DOD_110535387
|Length:
|00:01:55
|Location:
|ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JP
|Downloads:
|0
|High-Res. Downloads:
|0
This work, US Army Japan Band pays it forward with donation of equipment, sheet music to local students, by Daisuke Sato, identified by DVIDS, must comply with the restrictions shown on https://www.dvidshub.net/about/copyright.
No keywords found.