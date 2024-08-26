Maintenance window scheduled to begin at February 14th 2200 est. until 0400 est. February 15th

    US Army Japan Band pays it forward with donation of equipment, sheet music to local students

    ZAMA, KANAGAWA, JAPAN

    08.29.2024

    Video by Daisuke Sato 

    U.S. Army Garrison - Japan

    The U.S. Army Japan Band inactivated in August after nearly 70 years of bringing music to audiences throughout Japan. The unit may be no more, but its Soldiers wanted to do something to ensure the gift of music endures through generations of young musicians in the local community.

